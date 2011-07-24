The 2011 German F1 Grand Prix will be raced at Nurburgring circuit, Germany on July 22-24, 2011. Race day is on July 24, 2011. This 10th Grand Prix of the season features a lot of story lines with the Vettel-Webber rivalry, the resurgence of Ferrari, and six homegrown German drivers racing against each other. It will be an entertaining weekend for F1 fans to witness as Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel tries to protect his lead in the Driver's Championship.
2011 German F1 Grand Prix
saweeeeet... You kick ass thanks for the stream!!!!
