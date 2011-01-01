Formula 1: Webber, Red Bull for a 2010 F1 Championship Finish

Mark Webber and his Red Bull F1 team could be in for an Formula 1 championship in the current FIA F1 World Championship. Webber leads the drivers’ championship with 161 points over McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton 157 points after coming off a phenomenal race in the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest last weekend.
Red Bull Racing-Renault is the frontrunner in the Constructor’s Championship with 312 points after 12 GP races for the season. Second-running McLaren Mercedes has 304 points with Ferrari in a distant third place with 238 points.
Red Bull teammate Sebastian Vettel is at third place with 151 points to his name. It seems that the Red Bull teammates and their management have already settled their internal spat resulting to this impressive wins over their Formula 1 adversaries.
Renault F1 managing director Flavio Briatore issued a statement over La Gazzetta dello Sport that his Australian prodigy Webber will go all the way to the F1 driver’s championship following his remarkable race finish. He believed that his ward has already matured into one of the finest F1 drivers of his time and used this intelligence to outmaneuver everyone in Budapest.
Webber was very patient to queue up behind his race-leading RBR teammate Vettel after the safety car appeared on Lap 14. The Australian completed another 29 laps without changing his ‘Option’ tires to outpace and register fastest laps over his RBR teammate and the second-running Fernando Alonso of Ferrari. When he changed tires, he was way ahead of the pack and claimed his fourth podium finish for the current F1 season.
Red Bull Racing-Renault has done a remarkable job in maintaining their racing cars’ consistency and performance for a season-leading finish over the McLarens and Ferraris. Many racing critics questioned the RB6 performance most specifically its innovative front wing if it can maintain the same level of performance it produce at the Hungaroring Circuit to the seven remaining circuits of the season.
The Australian Webber told Red Bull’s official website, “We’ve shown this year that the car is performing on all tracks so we hope we don’t have any weak circuits,” he told Red Bull’s official website. “Singapore should be good, Suzuka, Brazil and Abu Dhabi. We’re a little bit worried about how the long straights might go at some of the other venues, at Monza maybe. But the car is very, very strong at most tracks so we’re ready to take on anyone at any venue.”
He was very optimistic as well as his team on their chances of claiming both the driver and constructor’s championship at the end of the F1 championship season. Next stop is the Belgium Formula 1 Grand Prix on its Spa-Francorchamps race circuit on August 27-29, 2010.
