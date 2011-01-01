MotoGP: No Valentino Rossi Deal for 2011 season – Ducati

Ducati CEO Ganriele Del Torchio was quoted by Cycle World website saying “… Nikcy is a wonderful person and great rider. This year, he greatly contributed to improving our Desmosedici race. Next season, he and Valentino will hone the bike to its ultimate winning potential.” This statement quoted from Del Torchio might be misconstrued as a prelude to the signing of the two top MotoGP race drivers.
Due to this event, Team Ducati issued a statement denying any formal agreements between the two superstars for 2011 season. The team statement states:
“Regarding the recent allegations attributed to Gabriele Del Torchio, Ducati CEO and President, Ducati states that no final agreement has been reached with the riders Valentino Rossi and Nicky Hayden for the future Moto GP season, although our interest in these riders remains. We would like to say that the recent news which has appeared on the US website Cycle World and other websites has been misreported and must be attributed to the many rumors circulating lately. Whether and when an agreement is reached, official press releases will be issued.”
Rossi, principal rider for Fiat Yamaha, is yet to confirm his plans for the upcoming GP races. Everyone awaits his decision to announce his future plans after the Czech Grand Prix at Brno.
Cycle World has stick to its reports on the alleged transfer of Rossi to Ducati in 2011 MotoGP season. Whether the story is true or not, Cycle World remains the first one to publicize on the Rossi deal.
One speculation that Ducati did not admit the reported deal is to avoid upsetting Fiat Yamaha by breaching the established protocol of a high-profile rider and team divorce split up. This separation protocol is done by announcing a rider leaving the team on a presscon of thanks and appreciation on both parties. It will then be followed with the new team confirming the signing of the driver.
Yamaha is also contemplating to sign Ben Spies to race alongside Jorge Lorenzo in its full 2011 factory line-up taking Rossi’s place in the team. It will be a high-octane MotoGP fanfare event at Czech Grand Prix at Brno whether The Doctor will race with Ducati.
