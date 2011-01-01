F1: A Preview Of The New Korean Grand Prix Circuit

The new Korea International Circuit in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province has been cleared by FIA for its first taste of Formula1 racing scheduled on October 22 - 24, 2010. The circuit has been regarded by FIA as "Grade A" circuit complying all the requirements for an F1 race track.
The Korean race track is divided into three sectors with 18 corners and several long straights. It is 5.621 kms in distance and F1 will run the race in 55 laps with a total distance of 309.155 kms. Take a tour of the new Korea International Circuit.
Red Bull's Mark Webber is leading the Driver's Championship with 220 points after completing 16 races for the season. Tied for second place is teammate Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with 206 points. Red Bull F1 racing leads the pack in the Constructor's Championship with total aggregate score of 426 points. Far behind RBR is McLaren Mercedes with 381 points. It will be a no-holds barred race in Korea for the F1's 17th race of the season.
