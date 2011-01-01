F1: Korean Grand Prix Under Rain; Safety Car Leads The Race

The inaugural season of the Korean Grand Prix at Yeongam is under torrent rain at the start of the race. Race control and stewards decided to use the safety car at the start of the race with the yellow flag and markers flashing around the racetrack. The organizer decided to have the red flag at Lap 4 to wait for the rain to stop and water in the track to dry up.
Sebastian Vettel still have the pole position followed by his RBR teammate Mark Webber. Fernando Alonso of Ferrari is running third in the grid. Heavy vacuum cleaner trucks were utilized to dry out water rain form the track. The race will resume at 16:05 ET.
Stay tuned for more updates of the Korean International Grand Prix.
