2010 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix Highlights

The Prancing Horses of Ferrari dominated the field with a 1-2 finish to start its F1 campaign at the 22010 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir, Bahrain last March 14, 2010. Fernando Alonso top the race with a race time of 1:39:20:396 over compatriot Felipe Massa. McLaren Mercedes' Lewis finished at third place.
Felipe Massa returned from a head injury sustained in the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix. Three new teams made their debut in this opening race of the season which includes Malaysian-owned Lotus, Virgin Racing Team and Hispania.
No comments:
Post a Comment