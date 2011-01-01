F1: Brazilian F1 Grand Prix Will Determine F1 champ

The Formula 1 Grande Premio Petrobas Do Brasil is scheduled on November 5 - 7, 2010 at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil. F1 teams' practice sessions will start on November 5 (Fri). The qualification race is on November 6 (Sat) in the afternoon. Race day is scheduled on November 7 (Sun). Here is a video preview of the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Race Circuit.
The F1 circuit is 4.309 km long and will run into 71 laps for a total race distance of 305.909 km. The circuit is divided into three sectors with 15 turns and long straights. Juan Pablo Montoya has set the race circuit record in 2004 with the time of 1.11.473 hours onboard Ferrari. Mark Webber of Red Bull Racing last year won the Brazil F1 Grand Prix starting second from the grid.
This F1 race in Sao Paulo will be exciting to watch since five drivers are in pursuit of their driver's championship crown. It will be everbody's game in the season's second to the last race. Fernando Alonso of Ferrari is the current F1 driver leader with 231 points after winning the inaugural Korean F1 International Grand Prix. Webber of RBR-Renault is in second place with 220 points after crashing in last weekend's Korean F1 race. McLaren Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is running in third place with 210 points. RBR-Renault's Sebastian Vettel is in fourth place with 206 points after experiencing the same fate of his RBR teammate Webber. Australian Jenson Button is in fifth place with 189 points onboard McLaren Mercedes.
