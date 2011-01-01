Hamilton: Coolest Driver On The Grid

|Lewis Hamilton and girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger receive awards from Hilton Racing.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton was voted by Hilton Racing as "Coolest Driver" in Formula 1. The award was based on survey made on F1 fans. He topped the list followed by his teammate Jenson Button and F1 champion Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing. He also made the top choice as Overtaker of the Year Awardee and Best Dressed. His girlfriend, Nicole Scherzinger, made as WAG of the Year Awardee. The survey also include surveys on Rookie of the Year, Best New Team, Best Race of the Year, and WAG of the Year.
Hilton Racing's survey winners:
Coolest Driver
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Jenson Button
3. Sebastian Vettel
Rookie of the Year
1. Nico Hulkenberg
2. Kamui Kobayashi
3. Vitaly Petrov
Overtaker of the Year
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Kamui Kobayashi
3. Mark Webber
Best New Team
1. Lotus Racing
2. BMW Sauber
3. Virgin
Best Dressed
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Jenson Button
3. Nico Rosberg
Most Like to Have a Drink With
1. Jenson Button
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Michael Schumacher
WAG of the Year
1. Nicole Scherzinger
2. Jessica Michibata
3. Raquel del Rosario
Best Race of the Year
1. Abu Dhabi
2. Belgium
3. Great Britain
Most Like to See a New Race
1. London
2. New York
3. Paris
