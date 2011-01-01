MotoGP: Paris Hilton Races in MotoGP

|Paris Hilton's Super-Martxe VIP racing team will compete in the 2011 MotoGP season.
MotoGP races next season will be sensational and star-studded as hotel chain heiress Paris Hilton launch her own MotoGP team. The reality star will have Super-Martxe VIP by Paris Hilton racing team to compete in the MotoGP 125cc category in season 2011-2013. The announcement was made in Madrid last December 18 by Hilton clad in a low-cut, pink and white, rhinestone-studded racing suit.
The team will bear the colors pink, white, and blue with Sergio Gadea and Maverick Vinales as riders. Richard Jove will serve as the team's technical director and manager for Team Hilton. Hilton also agreed to attend at least five races in the season. Rossano Brazzi, who previously works for Valentino Rossi and Max Biaggi, will attend to the preparation of the bikes.
Will Paris Hilton's motoGP team finishes in Cinderella-fashion at the end of the season? It remains to be seen in the 2011 MotoGP season races.
No comments:
Post a Comment