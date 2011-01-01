Di Resta Deserves 2011 F1 Season with Force India - Stewart

|Paul Di Resta might be one of Force India's driver on the grid in the 2011 F1 season.
Three-time F1 world champion driver Stewart believes that the young Di Resta got what it takes to drive in motorsport's top race. He thinks Di Rista got the speed and technical competence to race against the top Formula 1 drivers. He has lots of nice words for the young Scot driver who performed well as test driver for Force India.
"I don't see any reason why Paul shouldn't be on the grid next year," Stewart was quoted as saying by the Edinburgh Evening News. "He's impressed everyone with what he's achieved during his Friday test sessions with Force India this year, and he's fast." "But he's also very clever, astute and — from what I've heard — very good with his technical feedback. I definitely think he'd help strengthen the grid even more."
Di Resta won the DTM car touring championship last month under the support of Force India technical partner Mercedes. He his very optimistic of chances of driving at least one of the team's car on the grid in next year's F1 GP.
